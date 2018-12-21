Cambridgeshire man charged with several burglary and firearms offences

A Cambridgeshire man has been charged with several firearms and burglary offences.

Aaron Duffy, 30, of Jack Warren Green, Cambridge, was arrested on Tuesday, December 18, and has since been charged with possession of a firearm, possession of an air weapon when prohibited for five years, three counts of possession of ammunition when prohibited for five years and two counts of burglary.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Thursday December 20, and has been remanded to appear again at a later date.