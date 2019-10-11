Cambridgeshire man banned from keeping animals for 15 years after causing suffering to a kitten

A man has been banned from keeping animals for 15 years after being found guilty of causing suffering to a kitten.

James Callaby (22) of Tindall Close, Wisbech was also given a suspended sentence at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, after he was convicted last month.

The court heard the black kitten, named Lola, had suffered blunt force trauma to the side of the head.

Callaby was given a 24 week sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to take part in a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. He was also given unpaid work of 120 hours, and ordered to pay a Victim surcharge £115 and costs £620.

Callaby cannot apply to terminate the 15 year ban on him keeping animals for at least five years.