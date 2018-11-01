Cambridgeshire man assaulted girlfriend for 'not buying the correct ingredients for a fry-up'

A man who headbutted his partner after an argument over a fry-up has avoided jail.

Cambridge Crown Court heard Ricky Brock had fought with the woman after they had argued about her not buying the correct ingredients for a fry-up.

Crown Court News

The argument began in a downstairs room shortly after 5pm on 23 August. Brock pushed his partner onto a sofa and restrained her when she tried to call the police and shout for help out of a downstairs window.

When the argument spilled into the hallway Brock was pushed by his partner and fell backwards, hitting his head on the door. The couple later tussled on a bed, with Brock headbutting the woman after it was claimed she tried to bite him. The woman was left with a cut to the bridge of her nose.

Brock, 30, of DeHavilland Close, Upper Cambourne, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm. He admitted to the assault when interviewed by police, but claimed the headbutt was accidental and that he tried to help her, fetching ice and a tissue.

Today, Thursday November 1, at Cambridge Crown Court Brock was sentenced to a year and four months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

PC Ollie Guy said: “This was a vicious assault by a man on his partner, which began over something as innocuous as a fry-up.

“Protecting victims of domestic abuse is a force priority. We will do all we can to bring perpetrators before the courts.

“If you or someone you know is suffering domestic violence, call police on 101 or the national domestic violence hotline on 0808 2000 247.”

For more advice and support, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Domestic-abuse/Domestic-abuse