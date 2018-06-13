Cambridgeshire man, 83, abused girls over more than two decades

A jury has found a pensioner guilty of 18 sexual offences against four girls.

Sazzad Miah, 83, was arrested in October last year (2017) after police received information about the historical abuse which had taken place over 23 years.

The court heard how he abused one girl over a period of 12 years between 1992 and 2004, another over eight years between 2004 and 2012, when two were as young as four, another five-years-old and the other 10.

Miah, of Jermyn Close in Cambridge, denied any wrongdoing, however yesterday (Tuesday, June 12), following a 16-day trial at Cambridge Crown Court, he was found guilty of five counts of indecent assault, two counts of indecency with a child, four counts of rape, two counts of rape of a child under 13, four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count of sexual activity with a child.

Detective Inspector Andrea Warren, from the Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU), said: “The victims in this investigation have been extremely courageous and I am pleased that they were able to disclose the horrific abuse they have suffered at the hands of Miah.

“Child abuse is totally unacceptable and we will support victims of such crimes and work tirelessly to bring the offender to justice.”

For information and advice about child abuse, including sexual abuse, please visit our website www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection. Anyone who suspects a child is being abused should contact police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report, if a child is in immediate danger always call 999.

Miah will be sentenced at a later date.