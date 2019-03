Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning about a cold calling scam.

The emergency service said: “We’ve had reports of cold callers claiming to work for us selling advertising space. Whether print, or online, we DO NOT sell ads❌.

Fire news

“We would never ask for money and would urge you to report any instances of this to the police online.”

To contact Cambridgeshire police, visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report.

Alternatively, you can call 101.