Cambridgeshire drug dealer with £120-a-day habit jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

A drug dealer with a £120-a-day cannabis habit has been jailed for three years.

Leon Byatt, 27, was at a property officers raided in Ackerman Gardens, St Neots, on 29 August following information drug dealing was taking place.

Byatt admitted to officers that he had a stash of drugs in a safe and was detained. While searching the house officers found cocaine and cannabis with a total value of more than £2,000.

Whilst in custody, Byatt, of no fixed abode, professed to smoke more than £120 of cannabis per day and stated that the drugs found in the house did not belong to the other occupants.

He was sentenced on Friday, October 26, at Peterborough Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

Sergeant Will Service said: “This sentence demonstrates the tough stance the criminal justice system takes against drug offences.

“We will continue to do all we can to prevent drug dealers like Byatt operating in Cambridgeshire.”