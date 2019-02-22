Cambridgeshire drug dealer jailed after tip-off catches him red-handed with £6,000 worth of heroin and cocaine

A drug dealer has been jailed for more than five years after a tip-off by residents led to him being caught red-handed with £6,000 worth of heroin and cocaine.

Officers on patrol spotted Nathan Strachan's car parked suspiciously on Marriners Road, Cambridge, on January 6.

Nathan Strachan

The 33-year-old drove away from officers, who were in an unmarked police car, and failed to stop for a short distance before pulling over.

A search of his car uncovered a bundle of about £500 cash, and a further search of his home found the heroin and cocaine, a set of scales and more than £8,000 cash, in £100 bundles.

In police interview, Strachan, of Bishop Way, Impington, claimed the drugs and money in his home were both the property of another man who had been staying with him.

However, on Thursday (21 February), he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, heroin, and possession of criminal property, and was sentenced to five years and seven months.

Some of the drug money seized

PC Steve Girdlestone said: “We have a zero tolerance policy on drugs and our priority is to remove dealers like Strachan from the streets of Cambridge.

“His vehicle and more than £10,000 worth of designer clothes were seized from his home and will now be dealt with under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

“This brilliant result will not only cost the drugs supply line but also put away a drug dealer, preventing him from continuing with his criminality.

”Thank you to the Cambridge residents who played a pivotal part in taking Strachan off the streets.”

If you suspect somebody involved in drug dealing you can report this to us online or 101or 999 in an emergency. Or you can also report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org