Cambridgeshire detective to face misconduct hearing

A Cambridgeshire detective will face a misconduct hearing in Peterborough.

Detective Constable Ryan Jeary, based at Headquarters in Huntingdon, is alleged to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity, Confidentiality and Discreditable Conduct.

DC Jeary will appear at the Peterborough Education and Conference Centre on October 21.

Is is alleged he breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour and in particular the standards relating to:

• Honesty and Integrity, in that, he acted without honesty and/or integrity, in that, he lied to attending officers, and/or he failed to do the right thing, and/or he failed to meet the high professional standards to be expected of a police officer.

• Confidentiality, in that, he failed to treat information with respect and accessed it knowing that it was wrong so to do.

• Discreditable Conduct, in that his actions during a domestic relationship discredits the police service and/or undermines public confidence in it.

The hearing is scheduled to last for four days.

The misconduct hearing will be open to the public. All those wishing to attend must pre-register their intention to attend giving at least two working days’ notice. To register to attend, email publichearings@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk