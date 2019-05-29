Cambridgeshire couple jailed for throwing objects at kids and leaving them out in the cold

A couple who punished their three children by leaving them outside at night in the cold have been jailed.

The man and woman, both in their early 30s, threw objects including a stereo and plastic bat at the kids as well as pushing and slapping them.

Crown court news

Cambridge Crown Court heard the children were taken into care after they reported what was happening at home to another adult.

The pair from West Wratting, Cambridgeshire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted three counts of child neglect and were both sentenced to 12 months behind bars.

Speaking after sentencing on Friday, Detective Constable Jen Rouse of Cambridgeshire police said: “This couple subjected their children to things no child should have to experience.

“Thankfully, the children found the courage to tell someone about what was happening and are now safe and doing well.

“I would encourage anyone who suspects offences have been, or are being committed, against children to report their concerns to police, children’s social services or the NSPCC. We all have a duty to report child abuse.”

An NSPCC spokesperson for the East of England said: “No child should suffer at the hands of the parents who should protect them and these children showed tremendous courage to report the horrific neglect they were subjected to.

“When authorities are aware of abuse happening behind closed doors they can take action to protect children which is why it’s vital for all of us to look out for the signs of neglect and abuse and act on any concerns immediately.

“Adults can call the NSPCC Helpline with any concerns on 0808 800 5000 while young people can get help and support from Childline, free of charge and without it showing up on a phone bill, on 0800 1111 or via www.childline.org.uk.”