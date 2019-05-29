Cambridgeshire couple jailed for pouring boiling water over their kids and leaving them out in the cold

A couple who punished their three children by leaving them outside at night in the cold and pouring boiling water over them have been jailed.

The man and woman, both in their early 30s, threw objects including a stereo and plastic bat at the kids as well as pushing and slapping them.

Cambridge Crown Court heard the children were taken into care after they reported what was happening at home to another adult.

The pair from West Wratting, Cambridgeshire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted three counts of child neglect and were both sentenced to 12 months behind bars.

Speaking after sentencing on Friday, Detective Constable Jen Rouse of Cambridgeshire police said: “This couple subjected their children to things no child should have to experience.

“Thankfully, the children found the courage to tell someone about what was happening and are now safe and doing well.

“I would encourage anyone who suspects offences have been, or are being committed, against children to report their concerns to police, children’s social services or the NSPCC. We all have a duty to report child abuse.”