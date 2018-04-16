Cambridgeshire couple in court over death of young girl when bouncy castle flew away

Two fairground workers appeared in court today (Monday, April 16) charged over the death of a young girl when a bouncy castle flew away at a funfair.

Summer Grant (7) died from multiple injuries after a strong gust of wind swept the inflatable across a park in Harlow, Essex, on March 26, 2016.

Shelby Thurston (25) and husband William Thurston (28) from Wilburton in Cambridgeshire, near Ely, are jointly charged with gross negligence manslaughter and deny the charge.

They are also separately charged with failure to discharge a duty under section three of the Health and Safety at Work relating to the operation of the inflatable ‘Circus Superdome’.

Today they appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court.

William Thurston, who wore a navy suit, white shirt and dark red tie, and Shelby Thurston, who wore a navy dress, spoke only to confirm their names and to enter their not guilty pleas.

The trial is due to open tomorrow after a jury is sworn in and is expected to last three weeks.

Summer was from Hellesdon, Norfolk.