Cambridgeshire 'county lines' drug dealing duo are jailed

Two men who dealt drugs from a hostel room in Cambridge have been sentenced.

Samuel Edwards, 37, and Shane Burton, 20, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs after officers raided the property in Chesterton Road on June 4 last year.

While in handcuffs Burton tried to reach into one of his trouser pockets but was stopped and searched by officers, who found 77 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of more than £750 as well as £135 cash.

When Edwards was searched officers found a mobile phone containing drug dealing messages. A search of his rucksack uncovered one wrap of heroin, three mobile phones and more than £1,150 cash.

A further two wraps of class A drugs were found in the room, as well as a roll of cling film and weighing scales.

The pair appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (February 25). Edwards, of Clifton Road, Sidcup, Kent, was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and being concerned in an offer to supply class A drugs.

Burton, of Auburn Close, London, was sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders institute after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

DC Daniella Lewis said: “Edwards and Barton travelled from different counties to deal drugs on the streets of Cambridgeshire.

“Their arrest came as a direct result of information from the public and shows the difference people can make by reporting information to us.

“We have a dedicated team to tackle ‘county lines’ drug dealing in Cambridgeshire and I urge anybody who suspects such activity to report it to us.”