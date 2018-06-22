Cambridgeshire child rapist sentenced to more than 13 years in prison

A Cambridgeshire man who admitted raping and sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in prison.

Lea Bishop, 41, of Bisley Crescent, Upper Cambourne, was arrested in July 2016 after allegations were made of historical sexual abuse against a girl.

Officers were told how the victim, who was ten-years-old when the abuse started, was raped and sexually assaulted by Bishop over a number of years.

Bishop admitted five counts of sexual assault of a girl under 13, one count of rape of a girl under 13 and one count of assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration.

Yesterday (Thursday June 21) he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court and was sentenced to three years for one count of sexual assault, five years each for the four other counts of sexual assault, 13 years and six months extended for five years on licence for rape and 11 years for the assault by penetration, all to run concurrently.

He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) indefinitely.

DC Peter Church said: “I would like to thank the victim and her family for continuing to support the investigation which has taken almost two years. It has been a very difficult time for them.

“This sentence shows that even if though happened a long time ago child abuse will not be tolerated in any form, regardless of when it happened. We take all reports of sexual abuse seriously and will investigate them thoroughly to bring offenders to justice.”

For information and advice about child abuse, including sexual abuse, please visit our website www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection.

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused, or anyone wanting to report historical abuse should contact police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report, if a child is in immediate danger always call 999.