Cambridgeshire cannabis factory discovered by police

A cannbais factory with a yield of more than £100,000 a year has been discovered by police.

Acting on intelligence, officers from the Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood Policing Team paid a visit to a unit on Bicton Industrial Park in Stow Road, Kimbolton this morning.

The drugs were discovered at an industrial park

They uncovered around 200 plants in various states of growth with a turnover of more than £100,000 a year.

PC Neal Bartley said: “This find will cause significant disruption to organised crime and put a serious dent in their pockets.

“Drugs can ruin lives and bring associated crime to our communities. We are working hard to tackle them. We urge the public to continue to report any suspicious behaviour to us.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or report online quoting incident 72 of 10 December.