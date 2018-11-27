Cambridgeshire burglar jailed after leaving DNA on bottle of beer he drank from victims fridge

A burglar was caught by Cambridgeshire Police after leaving his DNA on a bottle of beer he stole and then drank at a crime scene.

Stephen Sharp, 41, broke into a property in De Freville Avenue, Cambridge, while the victim was on holiday between 14 and 21 July.

JAILED: Stephen Sharp

He climbed a fence in the garden and used a spade from the victim’s shed to prise open a door. Whilst inside he took items including a laptop, cash and two bottles of Peroni beer.

He drank one of the beers and left the empty bottle in the garden before fleeing. This was spotted by the victim who brought it to the attention of scenes of crime officers. Forensic examination of the bottle revealed traces of Sharp’s DNA.

On Friday (23 November) at Cambridge Crown Court, Sharp, of Whitecross Road, Wilburton, was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison, having admitted burglary at a previous hearing.

Detective Constable Ciaron Hickey said: “Sharp showed absolutely no regard or respect for others as he stole from the occupants of this property.

“Sharp was able to access the victim’s shed to get a tool to help him commit the burglary. This is a common tactic used by burglars and I’d like to remind people to keep their sheds and other outbuildings secure, as well as their home.”