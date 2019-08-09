Cambridgeshire armed robbers jailed after 12 hour crime spree

A pair of burglars who went on a 12 hour crime spree have been jailed for a total of 18 years

Stephen Colloton, 39, and Danielle Brown, 26, began their crime spree on 12 January 2019 in and around Wisbech.

Around 10.30pm in Sandyland, Colloton produced an imitation firearm and ordered three people to get out of a Ford fiesta which he, and Brown, then entered and drove off.

In the early hours of 13 January Colloton entered a house in Perry Road, Leverington through an unlocked back door. He took cash, bank cards and a Peugeot 207 from the driveway using keys he had found inside. At around 5.30am one of the stolen bank cards was used at McDonalds in Wisbech.

Soon after, armed with a knife, the pair forced their way into a property on Rose Fair Close Wisbech and a fight broke out with the owner, the victim received a broken nose and had their mobile phone stolen.

At approximately 6.10am Colloton has entered a property on River Terrace, Leverington and screamed that he was going to kill the occupant. However, it became apparent he had the wrong address and Colloton went next door where he took a hammer and hit a man to the head causing serious injuries.

Colloton and brown were arrested at an address in Leverington on 18 January.

Colloton, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to four burglaries, two robberies, attempted robbery and three counts of possessing an imitation firearm. He was sentenced yesterday (8 August) at Cambridge Crown Court to 14 years in prison.

Danielle Brown, also of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two robberies, attempted robbery, aggravated affray and fraud by false representation. She was also sentenced yesterday at Cambridge Crown Court to four years in prison.

DC Tom Adams said: “Colloton and Brown would have continued to offend with the severity of the offences increasing as the night went on, so I am glad we have been able to bring them to justice and the victims can now have peace of mind.

“Burglary can have a lasting impact on victims which is why tackling it is one of our priorities.”

For online burglary prevention advice visit:

Anyone with information about burglary should report online or call 101. Always dial 999 if someone is in immediate danger or a crime is in progress.