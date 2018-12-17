Cambridge University student jailed for sexual assault on fellow academic

A former Cambridge University rugby player who sexually assaulted a fellow student has been jailed for more than a year.

Oluwedamilola Erogbogbo, 23, was found guilty of sexual assault following an eight-day trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

Court news

The court heard how on 5 November 2015, Erogbogbo, also known as ‘Lola’, got into a heated argument with the victim, an 18-year-old woman, whilst at Ballare in Lion Yard, Heildelburg Gardens, Cambridge.

Following the argument the woman left the club with her friends and went back to her accommodation. Erogbogbo turned up a short while later but was told to leave by the woman.

Ignoring her, he removed his clothes, pushed her onto her bed and forced himself on her. One of the victim’s friends burst into the room and intervened after she heard what was happening and told him to leave. Again refusing, he sat outside the accommodation, repeatedly calling and texting the victim before eventually leaving.

Erogbogbo, of Kiln Place, Camden, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, December 13, and was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order against the victim.

He was also charged with attempted rape in connection with the incident but was found not guilty by the jury.

DC Katherine Gordon said: “This was a traumatic experience for the victim and I would like to commend her bravery in coming forward.

“He tried to overpower the woman and assaulted her, despite being told ‘no’ numerous times.

“University should have been one of the best experiences of her life but instead it was tarnished by Erogbogbo’s actions.”

A Cambridge University spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts are with the victim of this awful crime and with her family who have no doubt been deeply affected by this.

“We commend her courage in coming forward, and would like to thank the police for their efforts in what was a complex investigation.”