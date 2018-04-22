Call to tackle pavement parking in city

A Peterborough mum has hit out at pavement parkers who are forcing families into the middle of the road.

Sarah Walker said she has been forced into the road with her daughter, Elizabeth, (9) who uses a wheelchair and her two autistic sons Airen (13) and Robert (10).

She is now calling on Peterborough City Council to take action over drivers who leave cars and vans parked on the pavement,

Sarah, who lives in Century Square, Peterborough said: “It is horrendous, especially around the square and Alma Road. We have very narrow pavements here, so there is no room to get past.

“One of my sons, who is autistic, said he thought we were going to die when we went on the road.

“There are times when it is like a car park, and it is happening every day. “It is especially bad when the mosque is busy. People should be ticketed for it, but we rarely see any action taken.

“I sent a picture to the council via the MyPeterborough App of someone who was double parked, and they said they could not do anything with just a picture.”

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said: “We are aware of parking issues in this area and will continue to monitor the situation.

“We have no legal basis to pursue parking contraventions based on photos or information supplied by the public. Contraventions must be witnessed and documented by an enforcement officer or by footage from our CCTV camera car. However, we would encourage residents to report parking issues to us so that we can investigate, either by using the app, calling 01733 747474 or emailing parking.enforcement@peterborough.gov.uk.”