Call for vigilance after attempted abduction of young girl by two men

Cambridgeshire Police are asking people to be vigilant and appealing for witnesses following an attempted abduction of a young girl.

At about 3.10pm last Thursday (28 June) a 17-year-old girl was cycling along Arbury Road in Cambridge, when she was approached by two men in a silver car.

The two men blocked the girl’s path with the car and tried to drag her into the vehicle, but a cyclist saw what was happening and intervened.

DC Lesley Sonnen said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen these men or the vehicle, particularly the cyclist that intervened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 35/9988/18 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.