Call for action on knife crime in Peterborough after two men stabbed in a week

Peterborough’s police chief has said the city does not have a knife crime problem - despite two stabbings in a week.

One man was left fighting for his life after a stabbing on Crawthorne Street on Friday.

The knife was found at a bus stop

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in a critical condition following the incident at 8.42am. A 31-year-old Peterborough man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, but was later released without charge.

On Thursday evening a man in his 40s suffered stab wounds following an incident outside the Regional Pool in the city. Police were called at 3.50pm to the incident. The man was taken to hospital but was later discharged.

Three teenagers, two aged 15 and one aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They have been bailed.

A lethal ‘Kukri’ blade was found at a Werrington bus stop on Friday. But despite the incidents, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite said: “This is a challenging time for police forces across the country. However, despite the incidents which occurred in Peterborough last week, we are not seeing the levels of knife crime which are happening elsewhere.

“Preventing knife crime needs a partnership approach. I have spoken about the need to educate young people as to the dangers of carrying knives. It may feel like some sort of badge of honour but the consequences, as we have seen, can be devastating both for potential victims and perpetrators.

Police at the scene of the stabbing at Crawthorne Street

“In Cambridgeshire and Peterborough we have already started work on a new project targeting those young people most at risk of becoming involved in knife crime, with £385,000 worth of funding from the Home Office.”

Peterborough MP Lisa Forbes said: “People should be free to walk the streets of their home city without fear of being the victim of a violent crime. I welcome the reversal of cuts to police numbers by the current government, with an acceptance that those measures to drastically cut police from our streets saw a marked rise in violent crime.

“However, if we are serious about cutting violent crime then more police in isolation will not be enough. We need to address the underlying issues that lead to violent crime, such as cuts to the crime prevention budget, to youth centres and to outreach workers.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said: “Whilst we have not seen the same prevalence of knife crime in Peterborough as in many other parts of the country, we must do all we can to prevent young people carrying knives. That is why I welcome the Government’s commitment to increase police numbers by 20,000 over the next three years and encourage their focus on early intervention for young people at risk from becoming involved in serious crime.”

Police at the scene of the stabbing at Crawthorne Street

Anyone with information about knife crime is asked to call police on 101.

Police at the scene of the stabbing at Crawthorne Street

Police at the scene of the stabbing at Crawthorne Street