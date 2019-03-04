Call for action after second huge fly-tip in six weeks on Peterborough path

Fly-tipping yobs are being hunted by Peterborough City Council after a huge pile of waste was left on a city path - six weeks after a similar mound was dumped in the same spot.

The rubbish was dumped in Tenter Hill, Stanground over the weekend - and included household rubbish, and even a toilet.

The sofas dumped in Newborough. Pic: The Eye Spy

At the end of January the same path was left covered in rubbish by fly tippers.

Cllr Christian Hogg, who represents the Fletton and Stanground ward, said action needed to be taken to stop the ‘fly-tippling blight’ on the city.

He said: “Fly tipping is a blight that affects the whole city, from littering to the large scale fly-tipping we had at Tenter Hill over the weekend. The issue of fly-tipping is one that I particularly feel strongly about, which is why I put myself forward as the Liberal Democrat representative on the cross-party Flytipping task and finish group. The group has already reported back findings and had measures approved by the cabinet and we have agreed to continue on with drilling down further into the problem.

“Like most problems, there is no simple solution to this. What is required is to make people better informed on the consequences of using unlicensed waste carriers, making it easier for residents to dispose of their waste in a legal way, either by using the Council’s bulky waste collection service or by getting a permit to use the Household Recycling Centre in Fengate with a van or trailer (we are looking at making this procedure easier than it has been. Finally we are looking at giving the Council’s Prevention and Enforcement Service the tools to gather evidence required to prosecute fly-tippers.”

After the first fly-tip in Tenter Hill, resident Christian Cornforth said he was concerned about safety as a result of the tip.

He said: “I was really shocked when I saw it. We have seen a rise in fly-tipping in the area over the last few weeks, but this is definitely the worst one yet.

“It is happening regularly, and nothing is being done.

“There is a Scout hut near-by, so kids walk along there. I walk to the Scout hut with my son. I walk my dog down there.

“It is dangerous, and you don’t know what effect it will have on the environment.”

Residents in Newborough were also left shocked after a distinctive set of red and black sofas and chairs were dumped, along with other rubbish, in Middle Road in Newborough on Friday.

The latest tip in Tenter Hill has now been cleared - but a Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “We take fly-tipping extremely seriously and will be investigating this incident. Where possible, we will look to prosecute offenders.

“Residents can report fly-tipping to us by calling 01733 747474 or online at www.peterborough.gov.uk.