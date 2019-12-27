Busy Christmas period for road police in Peterborough as large number of vehicles seized
There has been no let up over the Christmas period for traffic officers with a number of vehicles seized in Peterborough.
The last four days has seen at least 13 vehicles taken off the road by officers in the BCH Road Policing Unit.
1. Driver uninsured
Driver reported and car seized
2. Driver had no licence, no insurance and failed a roadside drug swab for cannabis
Also wanted for immigration offences. Arrested
3. Driver had a provisional licence, no L plates, no supervisor and no insurance
Driver reported and car seized
4. Driver had a provisional licence and no supervisor/L plates
The car had a smashed screen and no rear view mirror
