A car seized in Peterborough by the BCH Road Police Unit

Busy Christmas period for road police in Peterborough as large number of vehicles seized

There has been no let up over the Christmas period for traffic officers with a number of vehicles seized in Peterborough.

The last four days has seen at least 13 vehicles taken off the road by officers in the BCH Road Policing Unit.

Driver reported and car seized

1. Driver uninsured

Also wanted for immigration offences. Arrested

2. Driver had no licence, no insurance and failed a roadside drug swab for cannabis

Driver reported and car seized

3. Driver had a provisional licence, no L plates, no supervisor and no insurance

The car had a smashed screen and no rear view mirror

4. Driver had a provisional licence and no supervisor/L plates

