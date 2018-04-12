Burglary heartache for Peterborough couple already ‘devastated’ after major house fire

A couple still recovering from a blaze which caused serious damage to their home have been left heartbroken after they were hit by burglars.

Mick and Patricia Vernall are still living in temporary after a fire hit their home in Lincoln Road, Werrington in December.

House fire at Lincoln Road, Werrington (December 2017). Mick Vernall, the owner, has items stolen from his front garden and a garden shed EMN-181104-164553009

The couple had rescued some items, and bought new things for their home - and put them into storage in a shed while builders started work on the home.

But on Sunday night the shed was raided - with items stolen - and other possessions left strewn over the floor.

Patricia said: “We are heartbroken.

“We could not believe what we saw when we came here on Monday.

“There were important things in the shed - there were family photographs, which were thrown on the floor and abandoned by the burglars - they have been ruined the rain.

“There was a gold cutlery set which used to be my dads which was taken, and a large garden ornament, which must have taken a couple of people to move.

“We also had new laminate flooring, lamps, tools and other things in there.

“After everything we have been though, we are just devastated, We have been walking a round in a bit of a daze since it happened.”

The couple are hoping to move back into the house later this year.

Patricia (57), who is paralysed, had to be rescued from her home by a passing stranger when the fire started at about 11.30am on December 10. She believes it was started when one of her cats knocked over a candle.

Police are investigating the break in on Sunday night. Anyone with information should call 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.