Burglar who stole phone, cash and bicycle jailed

An opportunistic burglar who stole cash and a mobile phone from a flat in Huntingdon has been jailed.

Richard Homer (32) of Thames Road, Huntingdon, was in the town on June 24 when he came across an insecure flat in the High Street.

Richard Homer

He broke in and made off with a bag containing about £150 in cash and a mobile phone.

A few days earlier on June 15, Homer had used bolt croppers to remove a bicycle from a rack in Grammar School Walk.

He was seen on CCTV for both offences and at Cambridge Crown Court last Thursday he pleaded guilty to burglary and theft of a pedal cycle.

Homer was sentenced to 30 months for the burglary and four months for the theft to be served concurrently.

Detective Constable Lisa Bacon said: “Homer is an opportunistic burglar with a considerable criminal record which reflects the sentence he has been given. I hope he uses his time in prison to get the support he needs to stop re-offending.”