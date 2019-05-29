Burglar who broke into Bishop of Peterborough’s residence and city salon jailed

A man who committed a string of burglaries, including one at the Bishop of Peterborough’s residence, has been jailed.

Connor Street-Williams (22) of no fixed abode, began his spree of burglaries on September 29, 2018, when he broke into hair and beauty business Burghley Academy, in Bishop’s Road, Peterborough.

Connor Street-Williams

He took more than £400 from the cash tin and float. A fingerprint was discovered on the windowsill and his blood on the window frame.

Street-Williams went on to burgle the same business just a few days later, on October 2. He smashed a kitchen window and took an iPad from the office.

On January 12 this year he went on to break into another property, this time in the Minster Precincts.

CCTV footage showed him entering the building through a first floor window, which he smashed with a rock.

The owner of the office, who was viewing the incident on remote CCTV at the time, was able to communicate through an intercom system and told the defendant to get out. Street-Williams left the property empty-handed.

Three days later, staff at the Bishop’s Palace discovered muddy footprints leading from two open windows. They also noticed kitchen cupboards and drawers were open. After a thorough inspection, they realised the Bishop’s spare car key had been taken, but the vehicle had not.

Street-Williams pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary and the court took a number of other offences into consideration. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (May 23).

DC Adam Blake, who investigated, said: “Street-Williams is a repeat offender and it is clear he would continue to offend so I am glad we have been able to bring him to justice and get closure for the victims.”

For online burglary prevention advice, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary.

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.