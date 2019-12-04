Burglar used shovel to break into Peterborough shop

A man who broke into a shop in Peterborough and took £200 from the till was later identified by officers through CCTV footage.

Luke Edwards (30) of Highbury Street, Millfield, broke into the Poli Maxx store in Ivatt Way on October 23.

Crown court news

After smashing a window, CCTV captured Edwards climbing through and helping himself to money left in the till overnight, before making his escape back through the window.

Five days later, on October 28, officers spoke to Edwards about an unrelated matter. After a search he was found to be in possession of suspected Class A drugs and was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Once in custody officers recognised Edwards from the CCTV circulated following the burglary at the shop five days earlier. He was subsequently arrested for non-dwelling burglary.

During a police interview Edwards admitted to the burglary and explained how he used a shovel to smash his way in.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of cocaine and heroin.

Edwards was sentenced to a total of 36 weeks in prison at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday).

DC Tom Hunt from the northern burglary team, said: “Burglary is a force priority and we work incredibly hard to bring perpetrators to justice. I hope this goes to show we will catch up with burglars.

“I’m really pleased we’ve managed to catch our man and get justice for the victim.”