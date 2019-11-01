Burglar claimed he was in Whittlesey home because he was drunk and wanted place to sleep

A burglar claimed he was in a stranger’s house because he was drunk and just wanted a place to sleep.

Ryan Hamilton (32) of no fixed abode, entered the property in Barrs Street, Whittlesey, just before 9pm on May 26.

The owners of the property were in their living room when they heard a noise and went to investigate. At first they thought it was their cat, but then saw Hamilton running across the garden and noticed a wallet was missing.

Police arrived promptly on the scene and drove around the local area looking for Hamilton. They spotted him urinating at a bus stop and, after a struggle, arrested him.

Hamilton claimed he was not trying to burgle the house, he just wanted to go to sleep and had no intention to steal. He claimed he was very drunk and had also forgotten to take his medication.

Yesterday (Thursday) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, having pleaded guilty to burglary at a previous hearing.

He was also convicted of common assault, criminal damage, breaching a restraining order, drink driving and failing to stop for police, which were all committed in Bedfordshire.

DC Tom Hunt, who investigated, said: “Hamilton tried to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes by claiming he wasn’t in the property to steal, but this was not true and I am glad we have been able to bring him to justice.”

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary.

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.