Burglar assaulted and stole hundreds of pounds from elderly victim

A burglar who targeted an elderly man has been jailed for four years.

Barry Clark (27) of no fixed abode was handed the sentence at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) after pleading guilty to burglary, burglary with violence and two counts of theft.

Barry Clark

Clark’s 87-year-old victim told how he was asked if he could change a £20 note at his home in Victoria Street, Littleport on November 8.

After handing over the money Clark asked for a drink, but while the victim’s back was turned he stole around £700 from the bedroom.

Clark returned to the man’s home four days later and pushed him in the chest when he opened the door. He demanded the jar of money and pushed the man again before making off with more cash.

The victim reported the incidents to police and Clark was identified by CCTV.

Clark also stole two drills worth £180 from B&Q in Cambridge on October 29 and a number of scratch cards from One Stop shop in Ely.

Detective Constable Craig Mcpherson said: “Clark specifically targeted his victim the second time he visited, knowing that he was elderly and vulnerable. The sentence reflects the seriousness of his actions.

“In interview he admitted he stole to feed his drug habit. I hope he gets the support he needs while in prison.”