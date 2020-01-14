Bungling Peterborough burglar who tried to dispose of stolen jewellery in a bush jailed

Have your say

A burglar who tried to dispose of stolen goods in a bush was caught after officers recovered the items and found his blood on them.

Nigel Mills (35) broke into a house on Abbotts Grove, Werrington, Peterborough, on November 24.

Nigel Mills

He smashed a dining room window before opening it and climbing through. Once inside he went to the bedroom and filled a pillowcase with jewellery before making his escape.

Officers recovered items, including a jewellery box, from a nearby footpath. After further examination, blood discovered on the jewellery box came back as a match for Mills.

He was arrested three days later in Fengate, Peterborough.

The property was returned to the victim who confirmed it belonged to her.

Mills, of Millport Drive, Eye, Peterborough, admitted committing the burglary.

On Thursday at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for two years and three months.

DC Selves, from the northern burglary team, said: “We had strong evidence to prove Mills was involved and as a result he admitted everything in police interview.

“Burglary is a force priority and we work hard to prevent burglaries happening where we can and bring perpetrators to justice.

“I am glad we have managed to get justice for the victim. This was a real team effort with a lot of hours put in to get the right result.”

For burglary prevention advice, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary.