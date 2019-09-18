Bungling Peterborough burglar left mobile phone at crime scene

A Peterborough burglar who stole thousands of pounds worth of items in raids on houses has been jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Elizabeth Biddle broke into a property in Tinwell Road, Stamford, in broad daylight while the householder was out.

Amy Earnshaw, prosecuting, said that the victim was alerted by a security device linked to his phone which showed a CCTV camera had activated, indicating there was movement inside his home.

The man sent a friend to check out the property and he confirmed that the house had been burgled.

Miss Earnshaw said@ “Property worth in the region of £6,000 was stolen. There was an untidy search of the house. An iphone 8, sunglasses, chargers, cables and a lengthy list of items had been removed. The victim was left angry and distressed.”

Earlier the same morning Biddle attempted to enter a house in Empingham Road, Stamford, but the occupier interrupted her.

Miss Earnshaw said the householder heard banging coming from the rear of her property and when she went to the back door she saw a woman gesturing to be let in. The woman then made off.

Four weeks later Biddle carried out a further burglary at a house in Templars Way, South Witham, while the occupier was out walking her dog. She made off with property including a laptop and bank cards, but left behind her mobile phone which enabled police to trace her.

Biddle admitted charges of burglary and attempted burglary in Stamford on July 3. She also admitted burglary at South Witham on July 30 and possession of a small amount of amphetamine found on her when she was arrested. She admitted breach of a suspended jail sentence imposed at Cambridge crown Court in March this year for burglary.

Biddle (41) of Flamborough Close, Woodston, Peterborough, was jailed for a total of two years and eight months.

Diane Mundill, in mitigation, said Biddle did not commit any offences until she was in her 30s when she began taking drugs following the breakdown of a relationship.

“It is coming up to two years that she has been clean of heroin but she is now on amphetamine. She accepts the fact that she needs help.

“Her time on remand in custody has served her well. She has started on a drug rehabilitation programme. It is clear that with the right direction and the right support she can be a very positive member of the community in which she lives.”