Bungling drug dealer dislocated shoulder trying to flee from police

A bungling drug dealer was found with almost £1,000 worth of cocaine and heroin after officers spotted him acting suspiciously and later falling off his bike.

Renaldo Lewis (21) was seen by officers out on patrol in Wyndford Way in the King’s Hedges area of Cambridge.

Renaldo Lewis and the drugs he was found with

He was spotted speaking to another man before the pair quickly parted company just before 6pm on May 24.

This raised the suspicions of officers who saw Lewis sitting on his bike for a second time and appearing as if he was waiting for someone.

They approached him but before they could reach Lewis he fled on his bike towards Crowland Way.

The officers, who were on foot, made chase but Lewis quickly disappeared. A description of him was given over the police radio and other nearby officers joined in the search.

Two officers who were in a marked police van in Crowland Way at the time spotted Lewis soon after, but he escaped them again by going down a number of alleyways.

However, his bid to escape police soon went disastrously wrong when officers saw him for a third time and activated the van’s lights and sirens.

Lewis was seen coming onto Campkin Road and, when he saw the police van behind him, he tried to immediately change direction on his bike but instead lost control and fell to the floor.

Lewis got to his feet and began to run, dropping a phone in the process, and officers again chased after him on foot.

He was stopped in an alleyway between Campkin Road and Crowland Way after struggling to run and complained of injuries to his shoulder from the fall off his bike.

Lewis was searched and officers discovered £385 in cash in the pocket of his jogging bottoms.

The phone he had dropped was also recovered nearby, and when later examined by experts showed evidence of drug dealing.

Lewis was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. Due to his injury he was taken to hospital where it was confirmed he had dislocated his shoulder.

He was strip searched at the hospital and told officers they would find drugs on him.

A total of 92 individual wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, with a street value of £920, were found in his boxer shorts.

Lewis was then taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station and in interview answered “no comment” to all questions asked of him.

However, he later admitted possessing criminal property and two charges of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

PC Chris Casboult, who investigated, said: “Lewis was spotted while officers were out on patrol and it reinforces the message that we can’t be everywhere, but we could be anywhere.

“There is nowhere to hide in this county for drug dealers and those who seek to exploit the vulnerabilities of others.

“We remain committed to tackling street based drug dealing and would urge anyone with information about those responsible to report it to us.”

Information about drug dealing can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

Lewis was sentenced at a further hearing held on Friday at Peterborough Crown Court where he was handed 28 months in prison.