Brothers who ran 'commercial drug enterprise' in Cambridgeshire jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

Two brothers found guilty of running a ‘commercial drug enterprise’ in Cambridgeshire have been jailed.

Officers raided the home of Jonathan and Robert Brown, in Cam Causeway, Cambridge, on February 7 last year and found the former sat outside in his Ford Focus.

JAILED: Jonathan and Robert Brown

As he tried to get from the car to his house he was arrested and the property was searched.

Robert, 39, was found upstairs during a search that uncovered more than £3,000 worth of drugs and cash.

Officers also found a list of outstanding drug debts totalling more than £800, as well as scales and other drug paraphernalia.

When questioned, the brothers denied selling drugs, with Jonathan, 36, making claims they were all for his personal use.

Both men were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine.

While in custody, the mobile phones of the men were taken as evidence and searched. Thousands of messages relating to drug deals were found dating as far back as August 2016.

At Peterborough Crown Court the pair admitted supplying cannabis but pleaded not guilty to the cocaine charges. However, they were found guilty following a six-day trial and sentenced on Tuesday (December 4).

Jonathan was sentenced to serve three years and eight months in prison and Robert three-and-a-half years

PC Matt Smith said: “These two men were running a commercial enterprise, supplying cocaine and cannabis like it was a business.

“We will not tolerate the organised supply of controlled drugs in Cambridge and these sentences should serve as a stark warning to anyone wishing to follow in their footsteps.”