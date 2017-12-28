BREAKING: Peterborough recreation ground cordoned off after ‘assault on young male’

Police have this evening cordoned off a recreation ground in Peterborough following an assault.

Scenes of Crime Officers are at the scene in Fulbridge Road, off Shakespeare Avenue, gathering forensic evidence. They were seen inside a play area,

SOCO at Fulbridge Road playing fields. EMN-171228-190141009

Cambridgeshire police said tonight that they are investigating an assault believed to be on a young male.

The extent of his injuries are yet known but are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

More as we get it.