Brazen burglar caught thanks to home's CCTV camera

A 32-year-old man who stole items from a house and lent them to friends has been sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Liam Tonner, of Jolley Way, Cambridge, stole items including an X-Box, a bicycle, a Michael Korrs watch, a handbag, a Samsung phone, an iPhone, Beats headphones and a purse from a home in also in Jolley Way, Cambridge.

JAILED: Liam Tonner

He later lent the X-Box to a friend who was unaware it was stolen and it was eventually recovered by officers.

Tonner was caught on CCTV and arrested just hours after he committed the burglary. He had attempted to hide his face while stealing the items using a grey hooded top which was later discovered in his washing machine.

The remaining stolen items were found in the shed of an acquaintance.

Tonner was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday, December 5.

Detective Sergeant Colin Norden said: “This was a brazen burglary where Tonner entered the property through an open window. Thanks to CCTV footage at the property we were able to quickly identify and arrest him.

“We would like to remind the public to ensure their properties are secure and to keep their valuables out of sight.”