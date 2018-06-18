Brawl involving 40 people in Peterborough City Centre leaves four injured after being 'stamped to the ground by mob'

At least four people have been injured in a brawl involving about 40 people in Peterborough City Centre.

Police were called at just after 8.30pm on Saturday, June 16, to reports of a large group of youths gathered and a fight taking place near the magistrates’ court in Bridge Street.

It was believed to be mainly teenage boys and some girls and a total of about 40 people.

At least four people believed to have been injured, two men and two women. Their injuries are not serious.

Peterborough publican Andy Simmo, who witnessed the attack, said: "Never seen such a nasty attack on a young girl like I’ve just seen in the city centre just now!

Peterborough Police news

"30-40 teenagers, 5 girls and 4 of us trying to help what has this city come to? Hope the other couple are ok after being stamped to the ground by the mob of youths!"

Police are looking at what CCTV in the area can show them and will release more information as they have it.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 469 of 16 June or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org