Bravery reward for man punched in face chasing after Yaxley double-fatal driver

A man who was punched in the face after chasing the driver who ran over and killed two Yaxley young men has been rewarded for his bravery.

Stefon Mills chased after Richard Frost after the fatal collision on January 3 last year which caused the deaths of 19-year-old Thomas Fletcher and 22-year-old Thomas Northam.

Thomas Fletcher and Thomas Northam

Following the collision Mills is said to have called the emergency services and said to Frost 'you can't get away, you have to stop' as Frost fled the scene with a suitcase containing £72,000.

Mr Mills followed Frost as he entered a house in Yaxley, and when he exited the house Frost punched Mr Mills, before making his escape.

Frost had earlier been on an 18-hour cocaine binge in which he took drugs at the wheel.

Judge David Farrell today (Monday, March 26) sentenced Frost for 10 years and nine months for dangerous driving offences, 16 months for money laundering and six months for assault, to run concurrently.

He also awarded £500 to Mills in recognition of his bravery.