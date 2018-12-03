Brave police officers tackle man wielding 12-inch knife during Peterborough domestic incident

Two police officers have been recognised for their bravery after tackling a knife-wielding man during a domestic incident in Peterboorugh

PCs Jess Farchica and Natalie Hines were thanked for their bravery after tackling a knife-wielding man in Peterborough during a domestic incident in January.

PCs Jess Farchica and Natalie Hines with Chief Constable Nick Dean

Before being tasered and arrested, the man grabbed PC Hine by the hair and walked towards PC Farchica with a 12-inch carving knife.

Both officers received commendations from Cambridgeshire Police Chief Constable Nick Dean last week at a ceremony at police HQ in Huntingdon.

Chief Constable Dean said: “Quite often in policing we simply accept these actions as either, ‘isn’t that what anyone would do’, or not take the time to really say thank you for the work that is undertaken day in, day out by so many people.

“It was humbling to hear the stories of those putting their own lives at risk to help others, as well as those who have had such compassion and kindness towards others in difficult circumstances.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite added: “It was such a pleasure to meet everyone and to hear their inspiring stories of professionalism, dedication and commitment.

“I would like to add my thanks to everyone for the remarkable efforts they have made to keep our communities safe.”

PCs Kirsty Hulley and Carl Stoppard received a Royal Humane Society award for saving the life of a 25-year-old man who collapsed outside Cambridge railway station in October 2016.

Two members of the public, Luke Allen and his friend, were praised for their bravery at the scene of a fatal crash on the A1198 at Bassingbourn in September 2016.

Both men pulled people out of, and away from, the wreckage of a Renault Clio and a Volkswagen Polo which were both on fire.

Sadly, the woman driving the Renault and a nine-year-old boy from the Volkswagen died from their injuries, but the bravery shown by Luke and his friend gave comfort to the grieving relatives and ensured the two other people involved suffered only minor injuries.

PCs Ross Beesley and Dennis Williams were praised for providing vital aid and support to residents of the British Virgin Islands in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

Both officers faced poor sanitation and drank water later found to be infected with e-coli.

They used any spare time to deliver toys, books and gifts to children left with nothing after seeking funding from the force’s Police Federation and the PCC’s office.

Sgt Darren Gore and DC Richard Diggle were praised after performing CPR in May this year and saving the life of a man who had collapsed on his sofa at his home in March.

Inspector Caroline Scully and DC Alex Dopadlik were also commended for their work on national initiative Police Now, which recruits graduates with a flair for problem solving and offers them a non-conventional route into policing.