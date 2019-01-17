Boys aged 11 and 12 found to be responsible for spate of thefts from cars in Peterborough

Two 11-year-old boys and a 12-year-old boy from Peterborough were caught by police and linked to a recent spate of thefts from cars in Peterborough.

The boys were spoken to by officers about four incidents of theft from vehicles in Hampton and Hempsted last week.

They are being dealt with by means of a community resolution.

Police posted on Facebook: "Please can we double check our vehicles are locked even when they are parked on private driveways - local policing team will be patrolling areas and giving reassurance and advice."