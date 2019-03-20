Boy found with knife on Peterborough’s Embankment arrested

A boy has been arrested after being found with a knife on the Embankment.

The 15-year-old was arrested at 2.40pm today (Wednesday, March 20) on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place.

The knife seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood.