Boy charged with robbing pensioner

A 16-year-old boy has been charged on suspicion of robbing a woman in her 70s.

On Wednesday afternoon the victim was attacked in Somers Road car park in Wisbech, with the suspect stealing her bag after brandishing a knife.

Knife crime

Officers located the boy at his home address on Thursday where he was arrested and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

He has now been charged with robbery and possessing an offensive weapon and will appear in court today (Saturday).

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

A 15-year-old girl was also arrested but has since been released under investigation.