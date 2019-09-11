Boy charged after sword found near Peterborough wildlife haven

A boy has been charged after a police dog tracked down a sword he is alleged to have discarded.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have been in possession of the weapon near Railworld Wildlife Haven in Oundle Road at around 3am on Tuesday morning.

The sword which was discovered. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Police dog Krow found the sword which had been spotted earlier on CCTV. The boy was then arrested.

He has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and was remanded and due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday).