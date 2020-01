A teenage boy was arrested in Peterborough in the early hours of this morning following a police pursuit.

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Police with the car which was allegedly stolen. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

He was arrested after officers on patrol in Peterborough attempted to stop a car that had been reported as stolen in Boongate at 12.20am this morning (Thursday).

The boy remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.