A boy was arrested at Asda in Rivergate on suspicion of possessing an air pistol.

Police were called yesterday (Tuesday) at 6.30pm to reports of a member of the public carrying an imitation firearm by the Asda store in Peterborough.

A Cambridgshire police spokesman said: “Officers attended and a 16-year-old boy from Peterborough was arrested for possession of an air pistol. He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station and later released under investigation.”