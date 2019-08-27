Boy arrested after violent incident in Peterborough leaves man in hospital

A teenage boy has been arrested after a violent incident left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

The incident at an address in Dogsthorpe was reported to Cambridgeshire police at 4.38pm yesterday afternoon (Monday).

Police tape

The road address is not being disclosed by police at this time, but an eye-witness said they saw two ambulances and a helicopter in the Fulbridge Road area as the emergency services tackled the incident.

There were also reports on social media of Fulbridge Road being cordoned off.

A police spokeswoman said: “A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing. Police are treating this as an isolated incident.”