Boy arrested after teen stabbed during group attack

A teenage boy has been arrested after a man was stabbed.

The incident happened in Plumpton Chase, Bourne, with police called to the scene shortly after 8pm last night (Friday).

Police tape

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "A male was found with a single stab wound to his torso following an incident near the Red Hall.

"It is believed that he had been attacked by a group of people.

"The male, a teenager, was taken to hospital in Peterborough with injuries which were not life-threatening nor life-altering.

"A 16-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm."

Anyone with information can contact police either by calling 101, quoting incident 502 of November 29, or by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the incident number and date in the subject line.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.