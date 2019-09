A boy has been arrested after a police dog tracked down a sword he is alleged to have discarded.

The 16-year-old is alleged to have been in possession of the weapon near Railworld Wildlife Haven in Oundle Road at around 3am this morning (Tuesday).

The sword which was discovered. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Police dog Krow found the sword which had been spotted earlier on CCTV. The boy was then arrested.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.