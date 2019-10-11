Boy arrested after police discover knife during stop and search in Peterborough

A boy was arrested for allegedly carrying a knife in Peterborough.

At around 5.20pm yesterday (Thursday), officers stopped and searched a 17-year-old in Hanbury, Orton Goldhay, under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The knife seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Upon searching the boy in the street, a knife was found and seized.

He was initially arrested but was subsequently de-arrested and attended Thorpe Wood Police Station for a voluntary interview, a police spokeswoman said.

She added: “A file is currently being prepared for the CPS.”