Boy arrested after knifepoint robbery of pensioner

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of committing a knifepoint robbery on a woman in her 70s.

On Wednesday afternoon the victim was attacked in Somers Road car park in Wisbech, with the suspect stealing her bag after brandishing a knife.

Knife stock image

Officers located the boy at his home address yesterday (Thursday) and he was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

He remains in custody at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

A 15-year-old girl was also arrested but has since been released under investigation.