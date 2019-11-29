Boy arrested after knifepoint robbery of pensioner

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of committing a knifepoint robbery on a woman in her 70s.
On Wednesday afternoon the victim was attacked in Somers Road car park in Wisbech, with the suspect stealing her bag after brandishing a knife.
Officers located the boy at his home address yesterday (Thursday) and he was arrested on suspicion of robbery.
He remains in custody at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.
A 15-year-old girl was also arrested but has since been released under investigation.