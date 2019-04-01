Bourne pensioner who sexually abused young girl jailed

A pensioner who admitted sexually abusing a young girl has been jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

The offences committed by Brian Johnson came to light in October last year after his victim told staff at her school about what had happened to her.

Crown court news

Luc Chignell, prosecuting, said “The school immediately alerted the police and that led to the girl being spoken to.

“The defendant was arrested. In interview he was very forthcoming and frank. He admitted to getting a sexual thrill from what he did.”

Johnson went on to admit that he had ruined the victim’s life and he was disgusted with himself.

Johnson (75) of Stanley Street, Bourne, pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching between September 2017 and August 2018.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years. He was given a five year sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Edna Leonard, in mitigation, told the court: “This is a very sad case. He has been an upstanding citizen until this.

“He was a decent hard-working man who had never been in trouble before.

“It was sadness and loneliness that led him to this. He lost his wife and became very lonely. He has expressed his feelings of shame.”

Judge John Pini QC, passing sentence, told Johnson: “This is an extremely sad case. You had let a blameless life. You had a long marriage and your wife died in 2009. It is very largely because of that happening that you ended up living on your own and becoming more and more lonely.

“You take full responsibility. You are deeply ashamed.

“This has to be an immediate custodial sentence. I cannot deal with this in any other way.”