Bourne man appears in court charged with Camden Market bomb hoax threat

A 54 year- old man from Bourne has appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today charged with making a false bomb threat at Camden Town Stables Market in London.

Steven Thomas Driver of Rosehip Road, Morton, Bourne, was charged with ‘communicating to Lincolnshire Police information he knew or believed to be false, with the intention of inducing in that person or any other person a false belief that a bomb was present in Camden Town Stables Market, London’.

The call is alleged to have been made on September 16, 2017 from Bourne to Lincolnshire Police.

The case has been adjounred for two weeks.